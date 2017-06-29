Irish weatherman becomes internet star after being blown away by gust of wind on live TV

AN IRISH weatherman has gone viral after he responded brilliantly to a rogue gust of heavy wind.

TV3 weatherman Deric O h’Artagain shared a video of himself delivering a weather report in a field when the gusty weather almost immediately got the best of his enormous yellow umbrella.

“It’s wet and it’s pretty windy out there,” O h’Artagain said while clutching the umbrella and a microphone during a live broadcast.

He audibly exclaims as his umbrella gets yanked by the wind, pulling him out of shot. After a couple seconds, the camera then cuts back to the studio, with co-hosts Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney laughing hysterically.

“He’s recovering! He’s okay!” Sinead assured viewers.

Deric – who is also a triathlete and former school teacher – kept a straight face (at least at first) as he regained his composure.

“Mother nature most definitely got the better of me this morning @irelandamtv3,” he wrote on his Instagram with a screenshot of the hilarious moment.

“That’s why I love live breakfast TV. YouTube link above in bio to watch in full! Enjoy the mortification.”

His awkward moment has now been shared tens of thousands of times online, with one amused viewer writing: “Choked on my tea laughing this morning, thanks so much for that laugh.”

Another added: “Brilliant. We may not have sunshine this morning but Deric has brightened up my day with laughter.”

Check out the brilliant moment below…