London
17°
light intensity drizzle rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 3m/s SSW
H 17 • L 10
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Stobart Air Banner
Home  |  News  |  Irish woman and child die following incident in Dubai

Irish woman and child die following incident in Dubai

September 28, 2017 By  Irish Post
Breaking News

THE Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is providing consular assistance following the death of an Irish woman and child in Dubai.

According to a report in Gulf News, a five-year-old boy fell from the eight floor of the Jumeirah Lake Towers in the city.

The mother was on the street below waiting for the school bus with her teenage daughter.

When she saw her son dangling from a window, she rushed up to save him but did not reach the building in time.

The boy accidentally fell to the street below.

He survived the fall but later died, police told the local newspaper.

The mother also tragically died later.
A spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – 20th Sep

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Irishman hit by lorry on M6 in critical condition as second Irishman arrested by police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post