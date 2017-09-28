Irish woman and child die following incident in Dubai

THE Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is providing consular assistance following the death of an Irish woman and child in Dubai.
According to a report in Gulf News, a five-year-old boy fell from the eight floor of the Jumeirah Lake Towers in the city.
The mother was on the street below waiting for the school bus with her teenage daughter.
When she saw her son dangling from a window, she rushed up to save him but did not reach the building in time.
The boy accidentally fell to the street below.
He survived the fall but later died, police told the local newspaper.
