Irish woman bags €500,000 on scratch card just one month after winning €25,000

AN IRISH carer has won €500,000 from a scratch card just a month after she claimed a cool €25,000 in August.

The lucky woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, spent €20 on the All Cash scratch card at a Centra store on Elphin Street in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon this week.

She said she is “shaking” after bagging half a million euro on the card so soon after her previous win.

“I’m still absolutely shaking. I could work for a lifetime and still never have a half million euro, it’s like I’m living in a dream,” she said while sitting in the National Lottery offices.

“To us, the €25,000 scratch card win a couple of weeks was life-changing!

“I wouldn’t usually spend €20 on a scratch card but I won €20 on the €130 million EuroMillions draw last Friday so instead of taking the cash, I took the scratch card instead – it’s amazing really.”

“We really don’t know what on earth to do with our €500,000 prize,” she added.

“We won €25,000 in August and the only thing that we have bought so far was a new bed so we’re going to have to start thinking a lot bigger!

“I have always wanted a new kitchen and to do up the house so now we have the opportunity to make some big changes.”

Roscommon’s luckiest woman wasn’t the only big winner this week – another €500,000 win has so far gone unclaimed in Bere Island, Co. Cork – while a Donegal man also claimed a Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The man from Donegal, who also wishes to keep his win private, purchased his lucky Quick Pick in the Centra Store in Muff, Co. Donegal.

“I’ll certainly have no problems spending this,” he beamed.

“I have a meeting arranged with my bank manager so we’re going to pay off the mortgage and put a fund aside for the children who will be starting college soon.

“We’ll probably have enough left for a trip to Disneyland for all of the family so it’ll be money well spent,” he said.