Irish woman Séana Sweeney wins Britain’s Star in a Bra lingerie model search

A DUBLIN woman has been crowned the winner of Curvy Kate’s national lingerie model search, Star in a Bra.

Selected by an online vote, Séana Sweeney beat 2,000 others to the top spot.

A single mum who works as a receptionist, Seana said she wants to help spread the message that women should love their bodies regardless.

Having struggled with her body image from a young age, the Irish woman said pregnancy and motherhood has changed her opinion of herself.

“When I became pregnant it was made clear to me quite early on that if I went ahead with the pregnancy I would be doing so alone,” she said.

“So I decided to make that journey on my own. I’m so grateful that I was brave enough to do it but it was so hard.

“My family was brilliant but being a single mum was daunting.

“Every decision from choosing my little boy’s name to what school he’d eventually go to, was down to me.

Speaking out about her past insecurities she added: “I absolutely hated my body growing up.

“I was always bigger and more awkward than my friends who were all gorgeous and petite.

“I had big everything – big freckles, big lips, big bum, big hips.

“And I hated all of it. It eased a bit when I became pregnant – I began to appreciate how amazing my body was.

“I’ve come through to the other side of accepting myself now, and being genuinely happy in my own skin.”

Now the face and body of lingerie brand Curvy Kate, Séana wins an all-expenses paid trip to London to shoot the latest marketing campaigns.

She will also gain a year-long contract with Bridge models and will win a year’s supply of Curvy Kate Lingerie.