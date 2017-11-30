Irish woman seeks foster home for pet dog while she stays by critically ill husband’s hospital bed

A WOMAN has made an appeal on radio for someone to care for her “dote” of a dog while she tends to her critically ill husband in hospital.

Angela Keogh from Rathfarnham, Dublin called Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline seeking a temporary home for seven-month-old labradoodle Ellie.

Angela’s husband Joe, 68, suffered a heart attack on Sunday and she has spent much of the intervening time at his bedside in Tallaght Hospital.

She explained Joe is yet to regain consciousness after suffering a full cardiac arrest and doesn’t know how long he will be in hospital for.

Worried about Ellie being alone for long periods of time and wanting to focus on her husband, Angela made the moving appeal on Liveline on Thursday for a dog-loving family to temporarily house Ellie.

Angela spoke to @talktojoe1850 today. She is looking for someone to foster her dog as her 68-year-old husband suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and is critically ill #Liveline pic.twitter.com/ZS2R2XRswI — Liveline (@Liveline_RTE) November 30, 2017

“I’m retired and so is Joe and I’ve always wanted a dog,” sad Angela.

“We got her in July of this year.

“She’s a dote, she’s the most beautiful thing that’s happened to us in a long time.”

She added: “It could be a few weeks or a few months, we just don’t know.

“Really all we’re looking for is the best for Ellie, I’m not even thinking about our awful situation.

“I don’t want to be in a position where I have to leave her on her own, it’s a situation that’s unpredictable.

“I’d love a fairly stable environment for her with routine. It would take a lot off our mind.

“I don’t want the worry with poor Ellie at home.”

Angela is hoping someone in the Tallaght or Rathfarnham area will provide a home for Ellie so she can visit her while her husband recovers.