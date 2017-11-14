Irish woman’s story of her mother answering the door to the postman will crack you up

One Irish woman has shared the brilliant tale of her mother supposedly answering the door to her local postie.

When having a lie-in, the temptation to leave the landline ringing or someone knocking on the front door is hard to resist.

The warmth and snugness you feel when someone keeps harassing the doorbell and knocking on the door just becomes too precious to give up somedays, especially when you’re wrecked or recovering from a heavy night out.

Twitter user Sailor Mooncup recited the story on her Twitter account, detailing the awkward run-in her mother had with the postman who regularly delivers the post and parcels.

She began the story explaining the understanding between the local postman and her mam “…so my ma isn’t working atm and sleeps late quite often so when the postman has a parcel and rings the doorbell she opens the bedroom window and tells him to leave it at the front door. so the other day he called with a parcel. My ma opened the bedroom window and it wasn’t the normal postman..”

Noticing that the man delivering the post was different than usual, her mam just proceeded to ask him to leave the post there “…but she said to him ‘yeah leave it at the door there!’ your man just kept looking smiling up at her and doing nothing so she said louder again ‘yeah leave it at the door?’ no reaction from himself, still looking up smiling at her so she said it once more.”

Not understanding why the man was still looking at her and not doing as she asked, she came to a sudden realisation: “The regular post man popped his head out from under the roof and says ‘yeah no bother Ann I’ve left it there for ya!’ my ma’s like why tfs there two of them? Then she realizes. It’s the guy on the van.”

