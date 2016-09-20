Pope Francis calls for an international day of prayer for victims of clerical sex abuse

POPE Francis has called on National Bishop Conferences around the world to chose an appropriate day to pray for the survivors and victims of sexual abuse.

The proposal, which initially came from a survivor of clerical child sexual abuse, was received by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

If implemented, it would be a part of a larger Universal Day of Prayer initiative.

In response, the Irish Women Survivors Support Network (IWSSN) have called on Ireland’s Archbishop Eamon Martin to initiate a Movement of Reconciliation between the church and Irish survivors of clerical sex abuse.

The IWSSN believe that a day of prayer doesn’t go far enough.

Sally Mulready of the IWSSN told The Irish Post: “A day of prayer would bring comfort to many who have a belief. If it brings moments of comforting reflection that is good too.

“But I would also like to see Religious Leaders create a worldwide movement of reconciliation. I would strongly encourage Archbishop Martin a good and caring man to initiate a Movement of Reconciliation.”

A spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Ireland said plans will be made next month for the Day of Prayer.

They said: “This initiative announced by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors will be discussed in early October at the Autumn General Meeting of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Maynooth.”