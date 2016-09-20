London
Pope Francis calls for an international day of prayer for victims of clerical sex abuse

Pope Francis calls for an international day of prayer for victims of clerical sex abuse

September 20, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JUNE 13: Pope Francis waves to the boy scouts gathered in St. Peter's Square on June 13, 2015 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pontiff met this morning with thousands of members of the Association of Italian Catholic Guides and Scouts (AGESCI) in St. Peter's Square. In his address, the Holy Father thanked the scouts, as well as their leaders and chaplains, saying that they are 'a precious part of the Church in Italy'. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Pope Francis has called for a day of prayer dedicated to victims of abuse (Picture: Getty Images)

POPE Francis has called on National Bishop Conferences around the world to chose an appropriate day to pray for the survivors and victims of sexual abuse. 

The proposal, which initially came from a survivor of clerical child sexual abuse, was received by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

If implemented, it would be a part of a larger Universal Day of Prayer initiative.

In response, the Irish Women Survivors Support Network (IWSSN) have called on Ireland’s Archbishop Eamon Martin to initiate a Movement of Reconciliation between the church and Irish survivors of clerical sex abuse.

The IWSSN believe that a day of prayer doesn’t go far enough.

Sally Mulready of the IWSSN told The Irish Post: “A day of  prayer  would bring comfort to many who have a belief. If it brings moments of comforting reflection that is good too.

“But I would also like to see Religious Leaders create a worldwide movement of  reconciliation. I would strongly encourage  Archbishop Martin a good and caring man to initiate a Movement of Reconciliation.”

A spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Ireland said plans will be made next month for the Day of Prayer.

They said: “This initiative announced by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors will be discussed in early October at the Autumn General Meeting of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Maynooth.”

Frank Feighan said Ireland joining the Commonwealth could hasten a united Ireland. Picture: Twitter

