IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
These Irish workers built Birmingham’s Spaghetti Junction – can you identify any of them?

August 18, 2016 By  Fiona Audley
Can you identify anyone in this iconic photograph, taken by Brendan Farrell in 1972?
Can you identify anyone in this iconic photograph, taken by Brendan Farrell in 1972?

A BIRMINGHAM organisation is hoping to locate the Irish workers who feature in a now iconic image taken at the site of the city’s Spaghetti Junction.

Yvonne Price, of the Birmingham Irish Association, is leading the organisation’s We Built this City project, which was awarded a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £55,000 this year to support a project marking the contribution of the Irish community in building the city`s well-known landmarks and roadworks.

Among the many plans she has for the project, she is hoping to locate the Irish men who were responsible for building what is known in the city as Spaghetti Junction, but is officially titled the Gravelly Hill Interchange, on Birmingham’s M6.

She hopes to find these men, or their families, through an image (above) taken by former Irish Post photographer Brendan Farrell of the workers on the day before the interchange was officially opened in 1972.

To date she has only managed to track down the identities of three men pictured in the image – which features 21 men in total.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to co-ordinate this project, and finally show the wonderful contribution the Irish men and women made to the building our city in every sense of the word,” Ms Price told The Irish Post.

“In the construction industry alone, there were huge projects, such as Spaghetti Junction, many of the city centre’s squares and shopping centres, Symphony Hall, Star City and the old Birmingham Library just a few.”

Regarding her search for the Spaghetti Junction workers, she added: “I have only found three men from the photo as yet, sadly one has passed on, but his daughter contacted me, and another caller revealed that his dad was in the photo.”

Anyone who worked on the Spaghetti Junction build, or who knows of anyone in the photograph, should contact Ms Price on 0121 604 6111 or by emailing [email protected].

Fiona Audley
ABOUT 

Fiona Audley is Managing Editor with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @fifiaudley

Interview with Mary McAleese at St Mary's University, Twickenham, 9/6/2016

8 comments on “These Irish workers built Birmingham’s Spaghetti Junction – can you identify any of them?”

  1. Eugene Dowd
    August 19, 2016 at 3:52 pm
    The man who is second in from the right hand side is Joey Mannion. Originally from Glennamaddy,Galway

    • Malcolm jones
      September 4, 2016 at 7:51 pm
      Your right Eugene I new him well. I worked for his uncle. joe mannion civil engineering

  2. Malcolm jones
    August 20, 2016 at 10:39 am
    Joe Mannion second one from the right. I knew him and worked with him for a few years.
    Malcolm jones

  3. Wendy lawrence
    August 21, 2016 at 11:51 am
    I think the man at the back with the cocked hat is a Mr neddy Redmond. My uncle, I'll have to double check with my aunt.

  4. patrice k miller
    August 21, 2016 at 2:45 pm
    It may be that Patrick O'Malley is in this photo. He would be 7th from the left- in the glasses, overalls, boots with a checkered stripe across his shirt. Michael O'Malley of Mayo is my grandfather and came to New York, USA..and his brother Patrick went and settled in Birmingham. Last I saw of him was 1968 - he came when Michael passed away. Although I am not positive he looks remarkably like an O'Malley, glasses and all. The age fits as does the job. Patrick married Margurat O'Malley and had 9 children in Birmingham. Perhaps this may help.

  5. H...
    August 22, 2016 at 1:26 pm
    Would I be right in thinking all these fine gentlemen worked for A. Monk & Company from Padgate, Warrington who were the main contractor on the construction of the Gravelly Hill Interchange....?

  6. Patrick Kavanagh
    August 25, 2016 at 9:27 pm
    The man second from right is Joe Manning from Galway may be Dunmore, Joe lived in Erdington and managed the local GAA team Erin Go Bragh, I also worked on Spaghetti Junction in the early 1970s, Other faces in the picture look familiar,

  7. Malcolm jones
    September 4, 2016 at 8:06 pm
    Does anyone know the second from the left ,his face is very familiar.

