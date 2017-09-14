Irish youngster Kieran O’Hara shock inclusion in Manchester United’s Champions League squad

REPUBLIC of Ireland youngster Kieran O’Hara has been added to Manchester United’s Champions League squad following their 2-0 win over Basel on Tuesday.

The U21 international was drafted into the Red Devils’ squad alongside defender Demetri Mitchell by manager Jose Mourinho.

Goalkeeper O’Hara, 21, is yet to play for United’s senior team but was on the bench as Mitchell made his debut against Crystal Palace in May.

Mourinho has taken a shine to the young Irishman, choosing him to provide back-up for David De Gea and Sergio Romero in the Europa League Cup tie against FC Rostov last season.

O’Hara, who has spent time on loan at Stockport and Morecambe, is among six players on ‘B list’ at Old Trafford, along with Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

UEFA rules state: “A player may be registered on the B list if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1996 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be registered if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years).

Proud moment getting my first cap for Republic of Ireland u21s. An Important win in the first Euro qualifier & happy with the clean sheet!🇮🇪 — Kieran O’hara (@KieranOhara_) March 26, 2017

“Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season.”

Shotstopper O’Hara was born in Stretford but made regular visits to Co. Galway growing up to visit his family back home.

“My grandparents on my father’s side were both from Galway. My Dad was very pleased. His side of the family are really proud and so is my Mum, of course,” he told FA Ireland recently.

“We’ve still got relatives in Ireland. My Dad’s aunt is still living in Galway and we’d always go to visit her when I was younger. She lives on a farm. I’d always have a Galway GAA shirt as well when I was a kid.

“I always thought about the possibility of declaring for Ireland and my Dad was always keen for me to do so. We’d have a bit of banter about the England or Ireland thing but it was always something I knew was possible and to get the call from Noel was an honour.”