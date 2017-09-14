London
8°
scattered clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 16 • L 8
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  Sport  |  Irish youngster Kieran O’Hara shock inclusion in Manchester United’s Champions League squad

Irish youngster Kieran O’Hara shock inclusion in Manchester United’s Champions League squad

September 14, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Kieran O’Hara made his debut for Republic of Ireland U21’s back in March (Picture: FAI)

REPUBLIC of Ireland youngster Kieran O’Hara has been added to Manchester United’s Champions League squad following their 2-0 win over Basel on Tuesday.

The U21 international was drafted into the Red Devils’ squad alongside defender Demetri Mitchell by manager Jose Mourinho.

Goalkeeper O’Hara, 21, is yet to play for United’s senior team but was on the bench as Mitchell made his debut against Crystal Palace in May.

Mourinho has taken a shine to the young Irishman, choosing him to provide back-up for David De Gea and Sergio Romero in the Europa League Cup tie against FC Rostov last season.

O’Hara, who has spent time on loan at Stockport and Morecambe, is among six players on ‘B list’ at Old Trafford, along with Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

UEFA rules state: “A player may be registered on the B list if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1996 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be registered if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years).

“Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season.”

Shotstopper O’Hara was born in Stretford but made regular visits to Co. Galway growing up to visit his family back home.

“My grandparents on my father’s side were both from Galway. My Dad was very pleased. His side of the family are really proud and so is my Mum, of course,” he told FA Ireland recently.

“We’ve still got relatives in Ireland. My Dad’s aunt is still living in Galway and we’d always go to visit her when I was younger. She lives on a farm. I’d always have a Galway GAA shirt as well when I was a kid.

“I always thought about the possibility of declaring for Ireland and my Dad was always keen for me to do so. We’d have a bit of banter about the England or Ireland thing but it was always something I knew was possible and to get the call from Noel was an honour.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Conor McGregor: From O-Rings to the boxing ring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post