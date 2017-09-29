London
17°
light intensity drizzle rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 3m/s SSW
H 17 • L 10
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Stobart Air Banner
Home  |  News  |  Irishman in his 30s dies after being buried alive in trench collapse

Irishman in his 30s dies after being buried alive in trench collapse

September 29, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The body of the man, 30s, was not recovered from the collapsed trench for several hours (Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

A MAN in his early 30s has died after he became trapped when a trench he was digging collapsed in the south of Ireland.

The accident occurred at Rooves More, outside the village of Coachford in Co. Cork, at around 10.10am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and both Gardai and fire crews assisted in recovering the man.

Rescue workers spent several hours at the scene. The man’s body was not recovered for some time.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and sent inspectors to the trench in Rooves Moore.

They said the tragic worker was digging the trench to lay pipes when it collapsed on top of him.

The HSA added that they will launch an investigation into the tragedy soon.

An Garda Síochána are investigating the incident under the Coroner’s Act.

The man who died is believed to have been local to the area.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place today.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – 20th Sep

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Top comedians to put on a class act in aid of integrated education in Northern Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post