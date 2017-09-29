Irishman in his 30s dies after being buried alive in trench collapse

A MAN in his early 30s has died after he became trapped when a trench he was digging collapsed in the south of Ireland.

The accident occurred at Rooves More, outside the village of Coachford in Co. Cork, at around 10.10am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and both Gardai and fire crews assisted in recovering the man.

Rescue workers spent several hours at the scene. The man’s body was not recovered for some time.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and sent inspectors to the trench in Rooves Moore.

They said the tragic worker was digging the trench to lay pipes when it collapsed on top of him.

The HSA added that they will launch an investigation into the tragedy soon.

An Garda Síochána are investigating the incident under the Coroner’s Act.

The man who died is believed to have been local to the area.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place today.