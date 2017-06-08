Irishman, 33, dies following motorbike racing incident at Isle of Man TT

AN IRISH motorcycle racer has died following an incident during a qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT.

Alan Bonner, 33 and originally from Stamullen, Co. Meath, sustained fatal injuries after an accident on the Isle of Man TT track yesterday, June 7.

Mr Bonner, the fastest ever Isle of Man Tourist Trophy rider from Ireland, was involved in an incident at the 33rd Milestone on the mountain section of the island race.

In a statement, organiser ACU Events said they ‘regret’ to announce the death of Mr Bonner.

“Alan was involved in an incident at the 33rd Milestone during the qualifying session for the Senior TT.

“ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on its deepest sympathy to Alan’s partner Gemma and his family and friends.”

Incredibly sad news. Alan Bonner has become the third racer to die at this year's Isle of Man TT event.https://t.co/gdgM8xwu2f pic.twitter.com/6nBzQQBAtr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 8, 2017

Mr Bonner made his TT mountain course debut at the 2014 TT Races and had a highest placed finish of fifteenth, which he achieved in the 2015 Senior TT.

He finished 28th in the Superbike race last Sunday 4th June, winning a bronze replica and also finished 30th in this morning’s Superstock race, winning another bronze replica.

Alan Bonner is the third racer to die in this year’s race.

Jochem Van den Hoek, 28, from Holland, also died on Wednesday from injuries sustained in a crash at the 11th milestone in the Superstock race.

Davey Lambert from Gateshead died in hospital in Merseyside on Tuesday, June 6, from injuries sustained in the event’s opening Superbike race.

Following Alan Bonner’s death the qualifying was red flagged and cancelled.