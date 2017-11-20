Irishman, 50s, set to appear in court in Britain over sex with 13-year-old girl ‘is an RTÉ employee’

AN IRISHMAN set to appear in court in Leeds today over sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl is an RTÉ staff member, it has emerged.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, is alleged to have travelled to the city on Saturday when he was confronted by a group who created a fake online profile depicting the teen.

RTÉ released a statement last night confirming that the man was an employee of the Irish State broadcaster.

It added: “RTÉ has been made aware of this matter, which is being dealt with by the Yorkshire Police Force in the United Kingdom.”

A video of the confrontation between the man and a group claiming to report alleged sex crimes was streamed live on Facebook on Saturday.

It showed the man, who identified himself with a fake name, rejecting the accusation that he arranged to have sex with a child.

The group claimed the man sent them obscene images and planned to spend the night with the girl in a hotel in Leeds city centre.

He also arranged trips out shopping, to the cinema and to a Leeds United football match.

The group found tickets to Saturday’s game on his person during the confrontation.

The man is due before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, Monday November 20.