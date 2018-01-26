Irishman accused of stealing two paninis on Ryanair flight has case adjourned

THE CASE of a man who stole two paninis and assaulted stewardess on Ryanair flight has been adjourned.

According to the Irish Examiner, 36-year-old Michael Murphy of Blarney, Co. Cork, previously decided he wanted to have his case dealt with by a judge and jury at Cork circuit criminal court.

The alleged incident occurred on board a flight from Tenerife to Cork on May 1 of last year.

Mr Murphy is charged with assaulting an air stewardess, Antonia Villano on board the flight, along with four other charges arising out of the incident.

Furthermore, he is charged with making a threat to Antonia Villano to damage property belonging to Ryanair, namely the aeroplane cabin contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Damage Act.

He is also charged with being intoxicated to such an extent that he might give rise to a reasonable apprehension that he was a danger to himself or others on board the flight.

He is charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause a breach of the peace contrary to Section 2A of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

Lastly, he is charged with stealing two paninis to the value of €10, the property of Ryanair on board the flight contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Inspector Brian O’ Donovan previously stated that the prosecution would allege that Mr Murphy took two paninis without paying, which led to an incident from which the other charges stemmed.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight for service of the book of evidence.