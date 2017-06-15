Family plea for Irishman Dennis Murphy missing after Grenfell Tower fire in London

London
June 15, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Dennis Murphy is missing after the fire at the Grenfell Tower Block. (Picture: Steve Racz)

AN IRISHMAN is missing after a major fire at the Grenfell Tower block in west London, his family has said. 

The fire ripped through the 27 storey, 120 flat tower block in the early hours of yesterday morning, June 14.

Dennis Murphy was a resident of the block in north Kensington, and told family he was ‘trapped’ on his floor.

Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire (Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

In a social media post on Facebook, his nephew Steve Racz appealed for information on the whereabouts of his uncle.

“Can I ask all my friends in west London or contacts in west London share this picture.

“My uncle Dennis Murphy was in the building of the fire.

“He called trapped on 14th floor. We haven’t heard anything since.”

Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Services confirmed 17 people have died in the fire, with 74 people receiving treatment in hospital.

Mr Murphy is one of many people reported missing following the fire at Grenfell Tower Block.

If you know the whereabouts of Dennis Murphy, please contact his family by clicking the post above.

Alternatively, if you are aware of the whereabouts of any other missing people contact the casualty bureau on 0800 0961 233. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

