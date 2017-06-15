Family plea for Irishman Dennis Murphy missing after Grenfell Tower fire in London

AN IRISHMAN is missing after a major fire at the Grenfell Tower block in west London, his family has said.

The fire ripped through the 27 storey, 120 flat tower block in the early hours of yesterday morning, June 14.

Dennis Murphy was a resident of the block in north Kensington, and told family he was ‘trapped’ on his floor.

In a social media post on Facebook, his nephew Steve Racz appealed for information on the whereabouts of his uncle.

“Can I ask all my friends in west London or contacts in west London share this picture.

“My uncle Dennis Murphy was in the building of the fire.

“He called trapped on 14th floor. We haven’t heard anything since.”

Hi can i ask all my friends in west london or contacts in west london share this picture. My uncle dennis murphy was in… Posted by Stevan Racz on Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Services confirmed 17 people have died in the fire, with 74 people receiving treatment in hospital.

Mr Murphy is one of many people reported missing following the fire at Grenfell Tower Block.

If you know the whereabouts of Dennis Murphy, please contact his family by clicking the post above.

Alternatively, if you are aware of the whereabouts of any other missing people contact the casualty bureau on 0800 0961 233.