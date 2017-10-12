Irishman fighting against the ‘sexual torture of children’ nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

AN IRISH missionary who has dedicated his working life to combating sexual abuse against women and children in the Philippines has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2017.

Dublin-born Father Shay Cullen, a member of the Society of St. Columban, has worked tirelessly to protect Filipino human rights, specifically those of children and women, since 1969.

Despite living with “constant death threats” from the mafia and international child-trafficking rings, the 74-year-old continues to “defend the elementary rights of children, gives them a voice and speaks out fearlessly and publicly in international forums against sexual torture of children”, Doctor Bärbel Kofler, Commissioner for Human Rights and Policy and Humanitarian Aid, of the German Bundestag Committee on Economic Cooperation and Development, who nominated him for the award, said this week.

Regarding his nomination, Fr Shay said: “The nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, while given to one, is for all. It is a signal of solidarity and support for all the human rights advocates.”

The nomination letter, which has been sent to the Nobel Peace Prize Awarding Committee in Oslo, Norway, states: “Since 1969, Fr. Cullen has been committed to the protection and promotion of children’s rights in the Philippines. In particular, he has been striving at many levels to combat the brutal violations of children’s rights that occur when children are subjected to sexual abuse.”

It adds: “In 1974, Fr Cullen founded the People’s Recovery, Empowerment and Development Assistance Foundation (PREDA), which is dedicated to helping victims of abuse and pursues the aim of helping to win freedom and a new life for children held in prisons and brothels, starving children, abandoned children and those trapped by poverty.

“PREDA helps abused women, supports the indigenous population, protects the environment, and tries to alleviate poverty through micro-loan schemes and fair trade.”

This marks the fourth time the Irish priest, who consistently faces death threats, political harassment and attempts to smear his name, has been nominated for the prestigious Prize.

Despite the danger, he continues the work of the Preda Foundation and his efforts to bring peace to the thousands of victims of child abuse.

He also runs a series of unique healing centres for traumatised children.

Dr. Kofler added: “Because of Fr Shay Cullen’s commitment to the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, regardless of the risk to his own life, I consider him a worthy candidate for the award of the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Fr Shay has received a number of international awards for his human rights work to date, including, in Ireland, an International Person of the Year Award in 2008, the Irish Music Awards’ Humanitarian Award in 2009 and the Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award in 2016.