Irishman Ibrahim Halawa to tell Egyptian prison story for first time on Friday’s Late Late Show  

FREED Irishman Ibrahim Halawa is set to recount his four years spent in an Egyptian prison this week in his first TV interview since being released.

Mr Halawa returned home last week for the first time since 2013, when he was jailed in Cairo during mass protests against then-President Mohamed Morsi.

The 21-year-old was acquitted in September but wasn’t able to return home for a number of weeks.

And now, the Dubliner is set to reveal all on his harrowing time behind bars in Egypt to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

Writing on Facebook last night, Halawa revealed that he had accepted a guest spot on RTÉ One’s flagship chat show.

“I will be on The Late Late Show on Friday,” he said. “Stay tuned to listen to my story.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped so far!”

An RTÉ spokesperson has confirmed that the Firhouse native will appear on the show this coming Friday.

Since his return to Ireland, Halawa presented his sisters with a special award at the Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards on Saturday.

His appearance on this week’s The Late Late Show will see him feature along with Irish fighting star Conor McGregor.

McGregor’s pre-recorded interview saw him apologise for his use of a homophobic slur at a recent bout between two other fighters in Gdansk, Poland.

“I meant no disrespect to anybody in the LGBT community,” McGregor said.

The Late Late Show featuring Ibrahim Halawa and Conor McGregor will air on RTÉ One this Friday, November 3 at 9.35pm.