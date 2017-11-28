London
Irishman jailed after more than 20,000 indecent images of children found on computer

November 28, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
An Irishman has been jailed after more than 20,000 images of child abuse were found on his computer. (Picture: Stock image/iStock)

AN IRISHMAN who had more than 20,000 images of child abuse on his computer has been jailed. 

The material held by Ramsay Pennycook, 29, of Holywood, Belfast, included items in the most serious category for child abuse images, the NCA said.

Pennycook was today sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court to six months in jail and 18 months on licence following a joint National Crime Agency-PSNI investigation.

More News:

Ramsay was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Pennycook was convicted of making and possessing indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and a charge of possessing extreme pornography relating to images of bestiality.

NCA branch commander Rob Burgess said: “The NCA and PSNI are working together to tackle criminal threats to Northern Ireland, including detecting and putting before the courts those who watch child abuse online.

“Pennycook was viewing material of an extremely disturbing nature, prolonging the abuse of the victims within the images.

“His sentence should serve as a warning to like-minded people who think their own activity will go unnoticed or unpunished.”

