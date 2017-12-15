Irishman jailed for 18 months for manslaughter of 13-year-old schoolboy

AN IRISHMAN has been jailed for 18 months suspended for three years for the manslaughter of a 13-year-old schoolboy.

Francis McDermott, 20, was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court today for the manslaughter of Oisín McGrath at a school in 2015.

McDermott from Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, in County Fermanagh pleaded guilty in October to the manslaughter of Oisín McGrath, 13, following an incident at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen on February 9, 2015 when both were students at the school.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot, from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “First and foremost our thoughts today go to the family of Oisin McGrath who continue to mourn the loss of the young teenager.

“While the sentencing brings a close to the police investigation, it does not bring an end to the pain Oisin’s family and friends are suffering.

“They continue to face life without Oisin and miss him daily as he was their beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“They will now not see him finish his education or find a career, grow into a young man or know what his future may have held.

“The events which took place at the school over two years ago show all too tragically what can happen when a person is struck.

“In this tragic case, one blow to Oisin’s head neck area was enough to kill him.”

In a statement, the young schoolboy’s family said: “Our beautiful Oisín was tragically taken from us when he was fatally struck on the back of the head by Francis McDermott.

“Oisín was an amazing young person with his whole life ahead of him, we will always miss his presence; his voice, his laughter and the pride we felt watching him grow into a wonderful young individual. It breaks our hearts every minute of every day that we will never see him, hear him, or hug him again.

“There are simply no words to express the enormous pain we have all suffered since that day and the circumstances in which we lost Oisín, make it even harder to believe that he is gone and that something like this could happen to him.

“We would like to make it clear that Oisín was in complete and full health when he was killed. Oisín was intentionally struck by Francis McDermott and this action caused his death. If Oisín had not been hit, he would still be here today.

“After today, life goes on for everyone else. On that day in February 2015, Oisín’s life was ended and our lives stood still, shattered forever.

“While no sentence will change that for us, today’s sentence is not proportionate in any way to killing Oisín.

“Oisín paid the ultimate price with his life and we, without him, are left with our own life sentence. No words versed today will bring Oisín back or change the damage caused.

“This is our 3rd Christmas without Oisín and time is no healer, he should be here.

“Our battle to deal with our loss has only just begun; it’s a horrific, stomach churning, tearful and emotional place that we never thought we would find ourselves in. We miss Oisín so much and need to try to deal with our loss as best we can, so we would respectfully ask that our family are now left to grieve in peace.

“Oisín will be forever running in our hearts and we will continue to raise awareness of organ donation and brain injury in his memory, as well as continuing with youth sports development in our community; but nothing will ever be the same again.”