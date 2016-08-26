Irishman Julian Checkley just broke a Guinness World Record for creating the most awesome Batman suit on the planet

IRISHMAN Julian Checkley has broken a new Guinness World Record with his awesome cosplay Batman suit.
The incredible Batman outfit, which comes with 23 functioning gadgets appears in the new Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2017, out on 8 September.
Galway-based Checkley is a “special creature effects expert” who got his break working in London.
He started a specialist make-up/beauty-therapy course in London School of Fashion before getting work at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and finally found his calling working in film and TV for over two decades.
“When I was about seven years old I made my first cosplay costume, a little Darth Vader costume”, says Checkley.
Watch the incredible video of Batman in action below…
Checkley says it took “hundreds of hours” to build the incredible suit.
When wearing the suit, Checkley “strikes an imposing figure, towering over 6”10’ (208cm).”
And while he loves his suit, constructing it was no easy task.
“There were many long hours trying devising the gadgets and finding ways to store them on the suit. They are classic gadgets but also some are specific to Batman: Arkham Origins. I am immensely proud of my Guinness World Records title and to be part of the Gamer’s Edition is just the next level.”
Speaking to The Irish Post, Checkley says there is no way he could put a monetary value on the suit. “It’s priceless”, he says, but his Canadian wife Margaret is not that fussed about the Batsuit. “She’s not into it at all, she thinks i’m a big kid like everyone else does”, he says laughing.
Asked how he’s going to celebrate his success, Checkley says it won’t be anything over the top, “just a few pints with the lads.”
