Irishman kills himself because couldn’t visit wife’s grave

November 19, 2017 By  Mal Rogers

 

AN inquest in Manchester has ruled that North of Ireland man John Cassidy (86) took his own life by jumping from a multi-storey car park.

South Manchester assistant coroner Rachel Galloway recorded that Mr Cassidy had leapt to his death from the car park at the Eden Square Shopping Complex in Urmston, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of June 22, 2017.

It is believed that Mr Cassidy took his own life after he was unable to make daily visits to his wife’s grave because he had been forced to give up his driving licence.

Mr Cassidy was one of nine children who came from a rural farming community in the North of Ireland. He moved to England in his late teens, and subsequently became an HGV driver.

In 2016 Mr Cassidy made an unsuccessful attempt to commit suicide by overdose of medication overdose. At the time he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

After the inquest Mr Cassidy’s daughter Bridget Fletcher told the Manchester Evening News: “They (mental health teams) did what they could – we are happy with the care he received. He was a hard-working, conscientious person. Anyone who spoke of him said how helpful he was.”

Mal Rogers
