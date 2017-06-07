Irishman Michael O’Brien wanted in Essex for burglary and serious assault

AN IRISHman is wanted by police in Essex in connection with a burglary and serious assault.
Michael O’Brien, 24, has connections to Braintree and Cressing in Essex as well as Kent.
O’Brien is described as being of a medium build, clean shaven with short dark brown hair.
Police said he speaks with an Irish accent and was last known to be in the Braintree area.
Officers would like to talk to him in connection with a serious assault in Long Road, Cressing, on October 29 last year.
They would also like to talk to him in connection with a burglary in Mountnessing Road, Billericay, where jewellery, cash and a set of car keys were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Basildon CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
