Irishman raises thousands for children in need with 1,300 mile Wild Atlantic Way cycle

A MAYO man has cycled the gruelling Wild Atlantic Way to raise money for two charities especially close to his heart.

David Heneghan, who lives in Edinburgh, cycled exactly 2,100km (1,300 miles) along Ireland’s west coast – from Cork in the south to Derry in the north – in just 15 days.

The cycle – HOPE (Happy Outcomes Possible for Everyone) on the WAW (Wild Atlantic Way) – was named in honour of Hope, a little boy suffering from cystic fibrosis who David met on a trip to Malawi two years ago.

“I visited Malawi a couple of years ago as part of a project to renovate a school which had children with special needs,” David said.

“That’s where I met Hope. Despite his disability and living in the third poorest country in the world, I remember Hope smiled all the time.

Over half of the £8,400 David has already raised is going to Mary’s Meals – which provides nutritious porridge meals to impoverished children in third world countries – including Malawi.

“Seeing Hope smile from having his porridge at school inspired my cycle, and made me determined to do all I could to help Mary’s Meals bring hope to Malawi by feeding as many children as possible.

“Everyone is amazed when I tell them it costs just £14 to feed a Malawian school child for an entire year.

“I was eating at a pub on my trip and when I told the man behind the bar, he let me eat for free and donated 20 euro.”

During his ride, David bumped into a couple from Shropshire, England who were visiting the Wild Atlantic Way. They took an interest in his inspirational story before going their separate ways.

“I forgot their names but they did an internet search when they got back and they typed in ‘Mad Cyclist’ – believe it or not they found me!

“They sent me a message on Facebook and made a generous donation. People have been so supportive.”

The other half of David’s money will go to Cancer Research, which helps tackle a disease David sadly knows all too much about.

David’s father Seán died from cancer two years ago, while his mother Maree passed away from the same disease only in March.

When David heard that his mother had been diagnosed with cancer just a few months before her death, he moved back to Louisburgh in Mayo to be at her side.

“I went back so I could spend as much time with her as possible. I am self-employed so it was a big sacrifice but it was worth it.

“My mam embraced her cancer in a way that makes me so proud to be her son.

“I promised myself that I would complete the cycle for her no matter how hard it was and raise as much money as I could in her memory.”

If you would like to donate to David’s fundraiser for Mary’s Meals and Cancer Research, you can do so here…