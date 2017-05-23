London
Nathan Carter Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Irishman who robbed pensioner at London train station has sentencing adjourned

Irishman who robbed pensioner at London train station has sentencing adjourned

May 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Dermot Hunt (Picture: Met Police)

THE CASE against the Irishman who pleaded guilty to robbing a pensioner at a London train station has been adjourned to July for sentencing.

Dermot Eoghan Hunt, 39, of Archway Road N19, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court today, May 23, to receive his sentence after pleading guilty at the same court earlier this month.

But after some debate over the type of weapon used during the offence, the case was adjourned for sentencing on July 21.

Evidence presented to the court alleged that Dermot Hunt had used a ‘flick knife’ – described by the judge as a lock knife but hunt denies this, and instead said he used a screwdriver from his Leatherman kit.

The law in England and Wales carries different sentencing according to whether or not a weapon is bladed or non-bladed.

The court had previously heard how Hunt approached his 71-year-old victim shortly before 11pm at Langdon Park DLR station on December 9, 2016.

Presenting a weapon Hunt, who is a qualified electrician, then asked the elderly man ‘What have you got?’ before robbing him of £4.

Representing the Irishman, defence counsel said it was a one-off situation, and that Hunt had been high on heroin and crack cocaine since noon that day at the time of the offence.

Hunt, who had recevied treatment for his drug issues while in Ireland, had a previous good character, but had suffered with depression, following the death of his father and brother within days of each other seven years ago.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a Mayo GAA jersey, which became the focus of an appeal to find him.

Dermot Hunt, above, robbed a man at a London train station while wearing a Mayo jersey. (Picture: Met Police)

Hunt had returned to Ireland in January where his family were unaware of the offence he had committed, but following a social media plea to identify the man who robbed the elderly victim, Hunt phoned police from Ireland and identified himself.

He was arrested in Essex on April 3.

During a police interview, Hunt admitted the offence and said he was ‘ashamed’ of what he had done. He also said that he ‘would never have used the weapon to hurt’ the victim, but instead used it for ‘fear.’

While his lawyers did not accept he used a four inch knife during the robbery, Hunt did admit using a Leatherman toolkit during the offence.

Presiding over the previous hearing, the judge said the choice of weapon does not negate the offence was still robbery with a weapon.

Dermot Eoghan Hunt will return to Snaresbrook Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, July 21.

