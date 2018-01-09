Irishman snared by paedophile hunting group who allege he was meeting 11-year-old girl

AN IRISHMAN alleged to have been trying to meet an 11-year-old girl has been snared by a group set up to catch sexual predators.



The man was targeted in a sting by the Justice Reborn group in Dublin over the weekend.

The encounter between the man, who is in his 40s, and the group was live streamed on Facebook to an audience of over 4,000 people.

In the video, the female member of the group approaches the man who is sitting in a vehicle and asks why he is there, to which he replies: ‘Ah sh*t.’

The man then says he’s there to meet an 11-year-old girl, ‘just to say hello, there was no sex, nothing like that.’

It is then claimed by the group that the man had spoken to two girls online, aged 11 and 14 over the course of two months.

However, the profiles were set up by a female member of the group in order to snare sexual predators.

In one text conversation, the man is alleged to have typed: ‘I really like you, gorgeous lady wow.

‘I’d love to have sex with you babe. What are you wearing?’

It is also alleged that the man asked the decoys which schools they attended.

An Garda Síochána said they cannot comment on individuals or specific cases, or discuss speculation about the specific activities of such groups operating in this jurisdiction.

A spokesman said: “The actions by such groups are a cause of concern for An Garda Síochána and for other police services.

“The activity engaged in and the manner of confrontation between such groups and their targets has the potential for violence and could result in harm to persons present.

“In addition, there are also concerns over the legality of the actions of such groups operating in Ireland.

“Finally, the manner in which such groups operate and how they interact with their chosen targets prior to and during the arranged meeting has the potential to affect future criminal proceedings.”

It is An Garda Síochána’s primary role to investigate crime and enforce enacted legislation, the spokesman said.

“An Garda Síochána would urge anyone with information relating to the potential sexual exploitation of children to report it immediately to An Garda Síochána where it will be investigated by professional investigators.

“Our priority at all times is the safety of children, and to use all lawful means to fully investigate and prosecute crimes which jeopardise the safety of a child.”