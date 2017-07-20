Irishman suffers horrific injuries and has feet amputated after seven storey fall on building site

AN IRISHMAN has sustained ‘horrific injuries’ – including having his feet amputated – after falling seven stories from a building site.

Dave Conway, a 37-year-old carpenter from Rathcoole, Co. Dublin, was working on the construction site in Brisbane, Australia when he fell 20 metres last Monday, July 10.

Mr Conway was working on a construction site for an apartment block when he fell from the scaffolding.

Since the fall, the Irish father-of-one, who has worked in Australia for a number of years, has suffered extensive injuries including a ruptured heart, a collapsed lung and several broken bones and has been placed in an induced coma.

Mr Conway has also had multiple surgeries, including an operation to amputate both of his feet, and on his pelvis and will have to undergo surgery on his arm in time too.

Since the fall, Mr Conway’s family including his two brothers Stephen and Richie as well as his parents Connie and Shay have flown from Ireland to join his wife Viv and seven-year-old daughter Keisha at his bedside.

Mr Conway’s brother Stephen said: “His wife is finding it toughest. She’s strong and loves him to bits.

“It is an absolute miracle he’s here, one million per cent he shouldn’t be alive,” he told 7News.

The family of the Irishman have set up a fundraising page to help pay for Mr Conway’s medical expenses.

The fundraiser, ‘Dave needs our help’, says Mr Conway ‘has always lived for his love of life, his family and his friends, and he needs our help.’