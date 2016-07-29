London
Irishman's girlfriend is not impressed by his attempt at a designer birthday present

Irishman’s girlfriend is not impressed by his attempt at a designer birthday present

July 29, 2016 By  Siobhan Breatnach
coorsgirlfriend-n
Thomas McCallion’s gift to his girlfriend. Picture: Twitter

THINK of a gift by designer Michael Kors and a glitzy watch or leather handbag is what will most likely first come to mind.

So spare a thought for the girlfriend of one Irishman who was left more than a little disappointed when he opted for a less conventional take on the designer present.

With an original Michael Kors accessory costing hundreds of pounds, inventive Thomas McCallion decided to take matters into his own hands and improvise.

Rather than splashing out on some expensive designer gear, he called on his artistic skills to create his own version of luxury.

Using a black marker and a can of Coors beer, he crafted this hilarious alternative ‘Michael Kors’ creation.

The imaginative fellow from Strabane in Co. Tyrone then took to Twitter to show off his handy work.

And he was more than pleased with the result.

“My girlfriend wanted a gift from Michael Kors for her birthday, so I improvised,” he joked on social media.

Although it’s fair to say that his girlfriend looked less than impressed with her birthday gift…

Have a look…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Siobhan Breatnach
ABOUT 

Siobhán Breatnach is the Editor-in-Chief of The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @SBreatnach

