Home  |  News  |  Irish woman (65) dies after falling over 200 metres while hiking in the Austrian Alps

Irish woman (65) dies after falling over 200 metres while hiking in the Austrian Alps

September 1, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The Irish woman was hiking the Stubaier Höhenweg in the Gschnitz region. (Picture: iStock)

AN IRISHWOMAN has died after falling over 200 metres while hiking in the Austrian Alps close to the Italian border. 

While the woman has not been named, she is believed to be a 65 year-old from Ireland.

At the time of the incident on Wednesday morning at approximately 10.30am, she was was hiking on the Stubaier Höhenweg, a high level footpath in the Austrian Alps.

According to local news source Tirol.Orf, the holidaymaker had been previously hiking with a male companion who joined a separate climbing group to climb at a faster pace.

The woman then joined a separate hiking group of German nationals who witnessed the woman stumbling and fall over 200 metres into a steep channel in the Gschnitz region.

The group then raised the alarm, and emergency services were deployed to the scene.

According to Alpine Police, the remains of the Irish citizen were recovered by a police helicopter.

It is the second fall to occur on the hiking trial this week after a 69-year-old German national fell and sustained serious injuries on Monday, August 28.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

