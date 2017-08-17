‘Isn’t that David Beckham?’ – Irish museum defends new waxwork of Conor McGregor

CONOR McGregor is one of the most recognisable faces in world sport right now – so you’d think his likeness would be easy enough to replicate.

The National Wax Museum in Dublin has defended its newly unveiled waxwork of the Crumlin fighter after social media users poked fun at its likeness to anyone but Mr McGregor himself.

“Isn’t that David Beckham,” tweeted one unimpressed fan. “Abraham Lincoln? Arthur Shelby from Peaky Blinders? No, it’s Vincent Van Gogh.”

Another joked: “That can’t be Conor McGregor, his mouth is closed.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, General Manager of the National Wax Museum Ed Coleman said McGregor’s dad was delighted with the likeness, as were the passing public.

“He was very impressed and everyone who was there was very impressed with it,” said Mr Coleman.

“In fact, we took it outside at one point for a photo opportunity and a couple of tourists walked by.

“I went up and said, ‘Have you any idea who this is?’ and they said, ‘Oh, it’s the fighter guy.’ They knew who it was anyway so it went down well.

“His dad said that he’d be very impressed with it himself. He took a selfie and sent it to him. He told me that he’s going to get him in after the fight when he’s on his holidays.”

Fans of the Notorious MMA will expect the Irishman to be in flying form when he boxes Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26.