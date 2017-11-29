Smuggled in crates – ISPCA share adorable photos of rescued puppies

THE ISPCA are caring for seven puppies rescued at the Fishguard port in Wales.

The puppies – two foxhounds and five cocker spaniels – were found in two crates in the boot of a car that came off the Rosslare to Fishguard ferry at around 1.30am last Thursday 23rd November.

The rescue operation as carried out as part of a multi-agency operation tackling the illegal trade in puppies.

The two foxhounds are believed to be 10 weeks old while the cocker spaniel pups are around 8 weeks old.

They remained in the care of the RSPCA and were subject to health care concerns before being cleared by a vet to be handed over to the ISPCA.

The driver of the vehicle signed over the puppies to the authorities and an investigation is underway.

The seven puppies remained at the port overnight and were fed and watered by the RSPCA. A vet requested by the Animal Health and Welfare officers from Pembrokeshire County Council attended and confirmed they were fit to travel back to the Republic of the Ireland.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling commented: “This incident again shows how some people are willing to disregard the welfare of defenseless animals and break the law purely to make a quick buck.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, multi-agency cooperation meant that they were stopped. The illegal smuggling of these puppies will now be investigated further”.

It’s incredibly important to be aware of any sellers of puppies coming into the Christmas period and to fully investigate the legitimacy of the seller.

As always, if possible, why not visit your local shelter and give a lonely dog a home this Christmas.

ISPCA Centre Manager, Eva Ellis said: “The seven puppies were assessed on Friday morning by a veterinary practitioner at the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford. Nearly all of them are infested with lice and have a heavy worm burden. They were also filthy and needed to be bathed and treated for worms, fleas, mites, and lice.

“The puppies are being kept in the ISPCA Isolation unit where they will be carefully monitored. They are not currently available for rehoming but will be added to the rehoming page on the ISPCA website when they are ready for adoption”.