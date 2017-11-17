London
News

‘I’ve had many happy afternoons in Dublin’ – Boris Johnson in awkward first official trip to Ireland

November 17, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meeting Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Dublin this morning (Picture: Twitter)

BRITISH Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson held a tension-filled press conference in Dublin this morning with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The pair met at the Department of Foreign Affairs to discuss Brexit and the trade relationship between Ireland and Britain.

Mr Johnson told journalists that he spent many “happy afternoons” in Dublin during his youth as the meeting got underway.

He seemed surprised when Mr Coveney suggested that the Brexit transition period could take “four to five years” despite the UK Government’s commitment to a 2019 deadline.

Minister Coveney was speaking after he told a business event in Dublin last night: “I will be honest, these aren’t the easiest times for Ireland-UK relations.”

After Mr Johnson claimed it was necessary to move onto the second stage of the Brexit talks, the Irishman said the UK should sort out the “very serious issues in phase one” first.

“Yes we all want to move onto phase two of the Brexit negotiations but we are not in a place right now that allows us to do that,” Mr Coveney said.

Today’s meeting is Boris Johnson’s first visit to Dublin since he was made Foreign Secretary in July 2016 (Picture: DFA)

“We have very serious issues, particularly around the border, that need more clarity.

“This is a very fundamental change between Ireland and Britain and it is going to require a significant adjustment.”

Ireland and the UK continue to trade over €1 billion worth of goods and services every single week, despite fears of a hard border.

Speaking on the issue, Mr Johnson said the British Government recognises the “unique circumstances of the border with Northern Ireland and nobody wants to see a hard border.

“We have got to work together, and in order to resolve those issues and get it right for our people it is necessary now to move on to the second stage of the negotiations which entail so many of those questions,” he added.

Mr Johnson also said that the relationship between Ireland and Britain is “so deep and important”.

He explained that he will be speaking to Mr Coveney “a little bit about Brexit”, but also about what Ireland and Britain can do together – particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

This morning’s meeting is Mr Johnson’s first visit to Ireland since he was made Foreign Secretary in July 2016.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

