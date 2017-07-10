‘I’ve been unhappy’ – Mrs Brown’s Boys star Rory Cowan quits the show after 26 years

RORY COWAN has quit Mrs Brown’s Boys after 26 years of working with the production both on stage and screen.

The Dubliner, who played Agnes’ son Rory Brown in the sitcom, said he had been “unhappy” for some time before his departure.

His last performance as the character came at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday night.

Explaining his decision to the Irish Daily Mail, Rory said: “I hadn’t been happy working for the ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ company for the last 18 months to two years.

“I feel that 26 years is enough so I decided it was time to go.”

“I told Brendan on June 16 about my decision to leave. That’s when I handed in my notice.

“I was supposed to leave at the end of that week, but Brendan said that would be impossible and asked if I’d stay on until the end of the London O2 gigs. So I agreed to that.”

Apparently Rory Cowan @1rorycowan has left the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys. Will be an interesting change when it returns at Christmas. — Martin P-Complainer (@MPComplainer) July 9, 2017

Rory said he went for dinner after his final show, but said there was no farewell party backstage at the O2 and he left “the way I wanted to go”.

Refusing to be drawn on his reason to quit, Rory continued: “I’m not going into details about why I was unhappy,

“I did the final show in London, packed my stuff into a small Waitrose plastic bag and just left the venue.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys started life as a stage show 26 years ago before making its TV debut in 2011 on the BBC and RTE.

The show has gone on to become a ratings smash, regularly topping the most watched shows list on Christmas Day – despite overwhelmingly poor reviews.

Looking ahead to the future, Cowan confessed he has “no clue” what his next step will be.

He added: “I’d love to do something like a weekend radio show but we’ll see what comes down the line.

“For now I’m going to take a little time off.”