Jack Grealish to make four-year-old Aston Villa fan's dream come true

Jack Grealish to make four-year-old Aston Villa fan’s dream come true

August 31, 2016 By  Jamie Casey

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is now playing in the Championship [Picture: Getty]
Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is back in form but is now playing in the Championship [Picture: Getty]
JACK GREALISH is set to make a young boy’s dream come true this season after making a heart-warming gesture on Twitter.

Aston Villa’s Birmingham-Irish midfielder responded to a tweet sent out by Marlon Carrington, father of four-year-old Carter Carrington, a Villa fan and amputee.

The tweet included pictures of the youngster’s new prosthetic leg which bears a Villa crest on the shin and was re-tweeted over 300 times before being spotted by Grealish.

Moved by the images, Grealish responded, vowing to welcome young Carter to Villa Park as a mascot at a game this season.

Grealish, who is still eligible to play for Ireland despite declaring for England, has since got the go-ahead for his pledge from club owner Tony Xia.

Young Carter was born with Fibular Hemimelia and had his left leg amputated at 11 months old and was eventually fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Unbeknown to Grealish, the midfielder is actually Carter’s favourite player, making the gesture all the more fitting.

