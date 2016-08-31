JACK GREALISH is set to make a young boy’s dream come true this season after making a heart-warming gesture on Twitter.

Aston Villa’s Birmingham-Irish midfielder responded to a tweet sent out by Marlon Carrington, father of four-year-old Carter Carrington, a Villa fan and amputee.

The tweet included pictures of the youngster’s new prosthetic leg which bears a Villa crest on the shin and was re-tweeted over 300 times before being spotted by Grealish.

My little boy showing off his new Villa leg (prosthetic) on holiday! pic.twitter.com/XCb2AdHYfm — Marlon Carrington (@Marley1974) August 26, 2016

Moved by the images, Grealish responded, vowing to welcome young Carter to Villa Park as a mascot at a game this season.

@Marley1974 @slmissey @Dr_TonyXia what a little star! Choose a game this season & he can be mascot & walk out with me if I’m playing #AVFC — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) August 27, 2016

Grealish, who is still eligible to play for Ireland despite declaring for England, has since got the go-ahead for his pledge from club owner Tony Xia.

@VillansHo Yes,choose a game and make sure @JackGrealish1 would score for that game! https://t.co/lrObgiV3oR — Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) August 27, 2016

Young Carter was born with Fibular Hemimelia and had his left leg amputated at 11 months old and was eventually fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Unbeknown to Grealish, the midfielder is actually Carter’s favourite player, making the gesture all the more fitting.