Jail for Irish carer who left 90-year-old dementia patient ’emaciated, dehydrated and delirious’

AN IRISH WOMAN has been jailed for nine months for the neglect of a vulnerable 90-year-old man with dementia who was in her care.

Mairead Tansley, 49, a non-registered carer of Tynemouth Drive, Enfield in north London, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court for neglect.

Charges of theft and fraud will lie on file.

Police were alerted by the victim’s bank on September 16, 2015 to amounts of cash being withdrawn from his account by Tansley.

Officers attended the victim’s home in Enfield on that date and found the 90-year-old in a state of extreme neglect.

Despite Tansley having been paid £750 per week to care for the vulnerable victim, a district nurse who examined him found him to be emaciated, dehydrated and delirious.

The £750 per week payment for Tansley’s services as a carer was paid by a standing order from the victim’s bank account. On top of this Tansley had made a number of cash withdrawals.

A number of rooms in the victim’s home were filled with Tansley’s belongings amongst which was found paperwork, including the victim’s bank statements, and envelopes filled with cash matching the amounts withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

There were also items such as women’s clothes and handbags.

When interviewed by police, Tansley claimed to have been diagnosed in 2011 with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and said that her residence was full of hoarded items and for this reason she was storing her belongings at the victim’s home.

Detectives seized cash among Tansley’s belongings to the value of just under £50,000.

Tansley was charged on October 21, 2016 with neglect, fraud and theft.

She subsequently pleaded not guilty and trial was scheduled for May 15 at Wood Green Crown Court.

On this date, Tansley changed her plea to guilty to neglect only and was released on bail to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, June 9 for sentencing.

The victim in this case sadly died in hospital on February 2, 2016.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Leigh Moss of the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command said: “The victim in this case was vulnerable in every sense.

“Tansley was employed to meet the victim’s care needs, but instead took advantage of his fragile state and neglected even his most basic needs completely.”

“I hope that the sentence handed down today will bring a measure of comfort to the victim’s family.”