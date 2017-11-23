London
James Bulger killer back in jail after police discover ‘sickening’ child porn images in home

November 23, 2017 By  Ryan Price

Jon Venables pictured during his arrest at 10 years old. (Picture: Getty Images)

JAMES Bulger killer jailed again for possession of child porn.

Jon Venables, the man who tortured and killed two-year-old James Bulger in Merseyside in 1993, has been returned to prison after police discovered child abuse images on his computer.

More News:

Venables was arrested last week when police officers performed a routine search of his home.

Venables was ten years old when, along with friend Robert Thompson, he abducted toddler James Bulger outside of a butchers shop in Merseyside in 1993, while Bulger’s mother had her back turned.

The two boys then led Bulger to a railway track just outside the town of Walton in Liverpool, where the two-year-old’s mutilated body was discovered a couple of days later.

The image that shocked a nation. James Bulger being led to his death by Venables and Thomspon. (Picture: Getty Images)

This is the second time since his initial release that 35-year-old Venables has been brought back to prison for possessing child porn, having been caught with a large hoard of images on his computer in 2010.

James Bulger’s mother Denise was furious at being told the news a week after the arrest had been made and wrote on Facebook: “’I’m absolutely fuming that once again I’m last to know, that this has happened a week ago and I only got informed just hours before it’s hit the press. #JusticeForJames’.”

Denise Fergus, mother of James Bulger. (Picture: Getty Images)

Venables, who was reportedly given a second new identity after his first alias was revealed, was granted parole in 2013.

In response to his latest reported offending, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on individuals.”

His arrest has led to calls for him never to be released again if he is convicted of child sex offenses and a source close to the family said: ‘The question has now to be asked whether he has finally run out of chances’.

The killer’s new identity is protected by a lifelong order and has been changed four times since his release in 2001, costing taxpayers £250,000 each time, and around £5million trying to rehabilitate him.

Venables was brought to a maximum security prison last week, which cannot be identified for legal reasons.

