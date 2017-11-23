James Bulger killer back in jail after police discover ‘sickening’ child porn images in home

Jon Venables pictured during his arrest at 10 years old. (Picture: Getty Images)

JAMES Bulger killer jailed again for possession of child porn.

Jon Venables, the man who tortured and killed two-year-old James Bulger in Merseyside in 1993, has been returned to prison after police discovered child abuse images on his computer.

Venables was arrested last week when police officers performed a routine search of his home.

Venables was ten years old when, along with friend Robert Thompson, he abducted toddler James Bulger outside of a butchers shop in Merseyside in 1993, while Bulger’s mother had her back turned.

The two boys then led Bulger to a railway track just outside the town of Walton in Liverpool, where the two-year-old’s mutilated body was discovered a couple of days later.

This is the second time since his initial release that 35-year-old Venables has been brought back to prison for possessing child porn, having been caught with a large hoard of images on his computer in 2010.

James Bulger’s mother Denise was furious at being told the news a week after the arrest had been made and wrote on Facebook: “’I’m absolutely fuming that once again I’m last to know, that this has happened a week ago and I only got informed just hours before it’s hit the press. #JusticeForJames’.”

Venables, who was reportedly given a second new identity after his first alias was revealed, was granted parole in 2013.

In response to his latest reported offending, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on individuals.”

His arrest has led to calls for him never to be released again if he is convicted of child sex offenses and a source close to the family said: ‘The question has now to be asked whether he has finally run out of chances’.

The killer’s new identity is protected by a lifelong order and has been changed four times since his release in 2001, costing taxpayers £250,000 each time, and around £5million trying to rehabilitate him.

Venables was brought to a maximum security prison last week, which cannot be identified for legal reasons.