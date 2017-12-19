James McClean responds to criticism received for winning RTÉ’s Sportsperson of the Year

THE footballer has had his say on criticisms made on Matt Cooper’s The Last Word on Today FM.

James McClean was recently named Sportsperson of the Year by RTÉ, having won a public vote.

The footballer won the prize ahead of other nominees such as Katie Taylor, Gary O’Donovan and Conor Murray, among other athletes and Olympians.

While many congratulated the Derry man on his win, it seems not all sports spectators agree with the decision.

Paul Kimmage was on the drive-time talk show when he said of McClean’s win: “It is great that you acknowledge his contribution but by no means is he the Sportstar of the Year…Nobody agrees, other than James’ parents, that James McClean is the Sportstar of the Year.”

He went on to say that it shouldn’t be left to the public vote: “There are two problems with the RTÉ award. It is a public vote. I’ll go back to the book awards. You bring these five books and it is a public vote. The chances of any member of the public reading all five books for the award is zero. They are going to vote for the one they like, the guy they like. It is the same with this. It is a popularity contest.”

McClean, having heard the comments defended his win of the award, taking to Twitter to say: “So Paul Kimmage ( some journalist 🤭 ) is upset the critter about me winning RTE sportsperson of year, as voted by the Irish public i may add.. Paul and whoever else is upset about it, as i go shine my award i apologise sincerely for not giving a toss.”