Entertainment

Jamie Dornan shared a seriously humiliating but hilarious story on Graham Norton

January 20, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

The Co. Down actor shared a mortifying story of being a young lad on the popular chat show.

The Fifty Shades actor joined Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson to chat with Graham Norton on his BBC 1 show.

More Entertainment:

Many topics were discussed on Friday night between the three Hollywood heavyweights however one particular memorable story came from Irish actor.

Having been crowned #3 in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive rankings in 2014, the Irishman hasn’t done too badly for himself in life, however, he revealed his charisma and smooth charm weren’t always fully fledged as they are now.

35-year-old Dornan shared a story of being a teenager and wanting to seem older, describing a truly mortifying encounter with a wig from his school’s drama society.

This needs to be seen to be believed…

Graham NortonTV
Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

