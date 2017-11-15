London
‘Jaw-dropping’ – Shock end to first episode of Peaky Blinders series 4 leaves fans desperate for more

November 15, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Peaky Blinders returned tonight (Image: Getty)

HIT gang drama Peaky Blinders returned to BBC Two tonight with fans already screaming for more after a thrilling conclusion to the first episode of series four.

WARNING – SPOILERS!

Fans took to Twitter after being blown away by the return of the Birmingham-set drama, starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy as gang leader Thomas Shelby.

More News:

The channel teased the first two minutes of the episode earlier today, which showed Thomas’ brothers Arthur and John, cousin Michael and Aunt Polly facing the hangman’s noose.

The edge-of-your-seat opening culminated in Thomas negotiating their release at the last second, before the action jumps forward a year to Christmas time 1925.

However the passage of time has done little to thaw tensions between Thomas and Aunt Polly, who continues to battle her demons.

Strangely, Arthur’s unkempt new look proved a talking point, with some comparing him to footballer Joey Barton.

Not everyone is keen as Thomas attempts to organise a family meeting for Boxing Day, amid the looming threat of the New York mafia – perhaps hiring those Italian chefs wasn’t the best idea…

And despite the last-minute reprieve for the gang at the start of the series, there was a nasty Christmas surprise in store for some of the Shelbys as the first episode was capped off with a shocking ending.

You can catch the next episode of Peaky Blinders on BBC Two next Wednesday at 9pm, or catch up with episode one on the BBC’s iPlayer

Gerard Donaghy
