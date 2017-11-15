‘Jaw-dropping’ – Shock end to first episode of Peaky Blinders series 4 leaves fans desperate for more

HIT gang drama Peaky Blinders returned to BBC Two tonight with fans already screaming for more after a thrilling conclusion to the first episode of series four.
WARNING – SPOILERS!
Fans took to Twitter after being blown away by the return of the Birmingham-set drama, starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy as gang leader Thomas Shelby.
The channel teased the first two minutes of the episode earlier today, which showed Thomas’ brothers Arthur and John, cousin Michael and Aunt Polly facing the hangman’s noose.
The edge-of-your-seat opening culminated in Thomas negotiating their release at the last second, before the action jumps forward a year to Christmas time 1925.
Peaky Blinders!!! What an opening to the episode!!!!!!!
— Hayley McCauley (@_hayleymccauley) November 15, 2017
i am tRAUMATISED by the opening scene of peaky blinders
— spooky beth (@bethj0nes) November 15, 2017
However the passage of time has done little to thaw tensions between Thomas and Aunt Polly, who continues to battle her demons.
I miss badass aunt polly 💁🏻💁🏻
— hol (@182barnes) November 15, 2017
Aunt Polly gonna be pissed
— Hannah Fflur Davies (@Fflur_Davies) November 15, 2017
i’m so sad polly’s a mess
— christiana | peaky blinders spoilers (@mixedintellects) November 15, 2017
Strangely, Arthur’s unkempt new look proved a talking point, with some comparing him to footballer Joey Barton.
Great to see @Joey7Barton back on TV. #PeakyBlinders #ArthurShelby pic.twitter.com/euEH2yl9oF
— Thomas Cubitt (@tcubes82) November 15, 2017
Ffs has joey Barton turned up in Peaky Blinders #arthur
— azmaster (@azabhoy) November 15, 2017
Arthur Shelby has turned into Joey Barton #PeakyBlinders
— Mick Keenan (@mickkeeno76) November 15, 2017
Not everyone is keen as Thomas attempts to organise a family meeting for Boxing Day, amid the looming threat of the New York mafia – perhaps hiring those Italian chefs wasn’t the best idea…
“We’re not the Peaky f***ing Blinders unless we’re together.” #PeakyBlinders @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/1DaANI4i3C
— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) November 15, 2017
Of course the Chef’s Italian #PeakyBlinders4 pic.twitter.com/3c5C4UolMZ
— melrippp (@Melrippp66) November 15, 2017
Chef: “My hand has blood”.
Thomas Shelby: “Mine too”.
I’ve missed this. #PeakyBlinders4
— Christopher Reeves (@Schadenfreudian) November 15, 2017
Just when you thought no Italian could have a worse week than Gian Piero Ventura, meet Antonio the sous-chef. #PeakyBlinders4 #PeakyBlinders
— wholelottaloew (@wholelottaloew) November 15, 2017
And despite the last-minute reprieve for the gang at the start of the series, there was a nasty Christmas surprise in store for some of the Shelbys as the first episode was capped off with a shocking ending.
Right so BBC 2 seriously expect me to wait a week to watch the next episode after that ending #PeakyBlinders
— James Barber (@BigBarbs95) November 15, 2017
The ending of that episode had me like #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/sKDcD1j0xH
— Aaron (@Aaroonn2302) November 15, 2017
Did not see that ending coming 🙈🙈 Peaky Blinders up there with the best things ive ever watched 👌👌
— Pamela Wallace (@PamWallace86) November 15, 2017
That ending of peaky blinders tho pic.twitter.com/DHiwLrF7wD
— Louise Moorhouse (@louisemoorhouse) November 15, 2017
Well it was worth the wait….. wow what a fantastic 1st ep. What a shocking ending I’ve still not picked my jaw up yet😵 #PeakyBlinders
— Julia Taylor (@JulzMTaylor) November 15, 2017
the ending of #PeakyBlinders fkn hell pic.twitter.com/oHGOd9blON
— emily, (@emilycharlt0n) November 15, 2017
