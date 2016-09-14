Jeremy Paxman’s reaction is priceless after University Challenge contestant’s slip of the tongue about Ireland

UNIVERSITY Challenge host Jeremy Paxman and viewers were left aghast when it appeared a contestant thought Ireland was in the Baltic sea.

Joe Boyle, a University of Edinburgh student, was captaining the university’s team against the University of Durham on Monday’s episode of the popular collegiate quiz programme.

In the picture round, contestants were told if they guessed the correct answer, their team would be awarded 10 points.

They were then shown an image of a small island in the Baltic sea between Finland and Sweden.

Mr Boyle, a Brighton native who is studying Ecology and Environmental Science at the Scottish university, buzzed in to answer.

Viewers, as well as host Paxman, were left dumbfounded as it appeared Mr Boyle labelled the island as “Ireland”.

While initially people took to Twitter to voice their shock at how he so wrongly mixed up the location of Ireland, it became clear Mr Boyle actually meant “Åland”, the Finnish island.

The two islands sound remarkably similar, leading to the much documented confusion on Twitter.

