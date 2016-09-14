London
Jeremy Paxman’s reaction is priceless after University Challenge contestant’s slip of the tongue about Ireland

September 14, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Host Jeremy Paxman was left visibly aghast as he, along with viewers, thought contestant Joe Boyle mislabeled a baltic island as Ireland. (Source: BBC)
Host Jeremy Paxman was left visibly aghast as he, along with viewers, thought contestant Joe Boyle mislabeled a baltic island as Ireland. (Picture: BBC)

UNIVERSITY Challenge host Jeremy Paxman and viewers were left aghast when it appeared a contestant thought Ireland was in the Baltic sea. 

Joe Boyle, a University of Edinburgh student, was captaining the university’s team against the University of Durham on Monday’s episode of the popular collegiate quiz programme.

Joe Boyle was captaining the University of Edinburgh team. (Source: BBC)
Joe Boyle was captaining the University of Edinburgh team. (Picture: BBC)

In the picture round, contestants were told if they guessed the correct answer, their team would be awarded 10 points.

They were then shown an image of a small island in the Baltic sea between Finland and Sweden.

Aland, the small Finnish island appeared to be mislabeled as Ireland by contestant Joe Boyle. (Source: BBC)
Aland, the small Finnish island appeared to be mislabeled as Ireland by contestant Joe Boyle. (Picture: BBC)

Mr Boyle, a Brighton native who is studying Ecology and Environmental Science at the Scottish university, buzzed in to answer.

Viewers, as well as host Paxman, were left dumbfounded as it appeared Mr Boyle labelled the island as “Ireland”.

Host Jeremy Paxman was left visibly aghast as he, along with viewers, thought contestant Joe Boyle mislabeled a baltic island as Ireland. (Source: BBC)
Host Jeremy Paxman was left visibly aghast as he, along with viewers, thought contestant Joe Boyle mislabeled a baltic island as Ireland. (Picture: BBC)

While initially people took to Twitter to voice their shock at how he so wrongly mixed up the location of Ireland, it became clear Mr Boyle actually meant “Åland”, the Finnish island.

The two islands sound remarkably similar, leading to the much documented confusion on Twitter.

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

