Jessica Falkholt: ‘Home and Away’ actress passes away less than month after horror crash killed her parents and sister

HOME and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died from the injuries she suffered in a horrific car crash on St Stephen’s Day.

The two-car collision in New South Wales on December 26 had already claimed the lives of her parents, sister and the other driver.

The 29-year-old’s life support was switched off on Thursday last week and she passed away this morning, said St George Hospital in Sydney.

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said: “On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica’s passing today at 10.20am.

“Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017.

“The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Actress Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital, six days after her life support was switched off. #7News pic.twitter.com/GwwcjvRqme — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 17, 2018

Ms Falkhort appeared in 16 episodes of the popular Australian soap, ending her stint in November 2016.

The actress – who had been in a coma since the accident – saw her life support switched off the day before her three family members were remembered in a joint funeral in Sydney.

Dad Lars, 69, and mum Vivian, 60, died instantly in the fiery crash three weeks ago, along with the driver of the other car involved, 50-year-old Craig Whitall.

Younger sister Annabelle, 21, died in hospital three days later.

Police in Australia are examining whether Whitall – a recovering drug addict – had been driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the tragic collision.

Detectives are also investigating whether the drug Methadone – which Whitall was on the way home from procuring at the time – was a factor in the crash.