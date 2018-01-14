Joe Deacy: Family of English GAA player killed in Mayo to appear on Crimecall as murder investigation stalls

THE family of an English GAA player who lost his life in Co. Mayo last summer are to appear on RTÉ in a bid for fresh information.

Joe Deacy, 21, was found seriously injured outside a house in Gortnasillagh, Swinford, in the early hours of Sunday, August 13 2017.

The St Albans native was rushed by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital before being removed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

A murder investigation was launched in the wake of Mr Deacy’s death and two men were arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act in November, before later being released by gardai.

Taking to Facebook this week, Hertfordshire GAA club St Colmcilles GAC – who the tragic youngster played for prior to his death – urged as many people as possible to watch the Deacy family’s appeal on RTÉ One later this month.

“We are trying to create awareness over the coming weeks as Joe Deacy’s family have been in Dublin to film for RTÉ One’s Crimecall,” the club wrote.

“The show goes out on Monday, 29th January and the aim is to get as many people to watch the show in the hope that someone somewhere may just talk.

“We lost Joe, tragically, last year. He was just 21 years of age. Since then, there has been no outcome from the investigation that followed his death.

“We appreciate that we are all in England, but if we can all spread the word, then someone you tell may tell someone else which may just trigger something.

“It’s a long shot but it is where we’re at and Joe deserves a break and so does his family for some sort of peace of mind and closure”.

Mr Deacy, whose grandfather hailed from Bohola, was a frequent visitor to Mayo and a passionate supporter of the county’s football side.

Paying tribute to their player after his death exactly five months ago, St Colmcilles said Mr Deacy had “an amazing energy and a real lust for life”.

They added: “It is difficult to say goodbye to anyone at any age but when it happens to someone so young it is especially difficult.

“Joe had a bright future ahead of him. He was a great friend and people were drawn to his character, his humour and outlook on life.”