John Lewis 2017 Christmas advert is ‘like nothing they’ve ever done before’

Buster the Boxer, star of John Lewis 2016 Christmas campaign. (Image/YouTube)

“It’s going to be like nothing they’ve ever done before”.

It isn’t Christmas until the John Lewis advert airs, and according to reports, they have ‘pulled out all the stops’ this year.

Christmas advertising is a competitive space, but the company is renowned for its feel-good, emotive festive cheer that has the ability to warm even the coldest of hearts.

The advert, which is traditionally released on the first Friday of November, will see Buster the Boxer – star of 2016’s ad – swapped for a ‘big cuddly monster’.

Speaking to OK! Online, a source explained: “the creative team behind the John Lewis advert have pulled out all the stops this year”.

“This year the John Lewis advert will revolve around a big cuddly monster. If you can imagine a cross between the Gruffalo and a huge cute teddy bear, that’s the angle they’ve gone for.

“It’s going to be like nothing they’ve ever done before and will be a million miles away from Buster the Boxer.”

Speculation is rife once again as to what track will accompany the short film.

Wham!’s iconic ‘Last Christmas’ tops the guesses online – a possible tribute to the late George Michael.

Whatever John Lewis release this year, nothing will ever beat ‘Man on the Moon’.

*Sniffles*