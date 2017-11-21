Johnny McDaid, Damien Dempsey, Imelda May – this is going to be a night unlike any other

IN JUST two days’ time people across the globe will witness a night unlike any other – where the best of the Irish are brought together for one star-studded occasion.

An incredible group of Irish people will be honoured at this year’s Irish Post Awards – which marks the 40th Anniversary of the prestigious event.

Among them is Northern Irishman Johnny McDaid.

Although well-known for being a member of the band Snow Patrol, the Dublin-born but Derry-raised star is also a prolific songwriter and producer, who is behind a wide array of recent chart hits.

In March of this year, five of the UK’s top 11 albums included his songs, namely Ed Sheeran’s ÷ and x, Human by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, James Blunt’s The Afterlove and Zara Larsson’s So Good.

Those songs include Sheeran’s Shape of You, which is now one of the most popular singles of all time.

Mr McDaid, who splits his time between London and the US, where his partner, actress Courtney Cox lives, will receive the Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry Award this week.

Elsewhere on the night, Irish Olympic favourites, brothers Gary and Paul O’Donovan, will be presented with the Irish Post’s Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award.

On their Olympic debut at Rio 2016, the Co. Cork brothers won Ireland’s first-ever Olympic medal in rowing.

The Skibbereen pair sealed silver in the lightweight men’s double sculls and won the nation’s heart with their relaxed yet entertaining post-race interviews and their famous “pull like a dog” quote.

Since their momentous achievement at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games – which also saw Gary lead Team Ireland in the Closing Stadium at the Maracanã Stadium – the brothers have enjoyed further success into 2017.

The night’s stellar line-up continues with a Lifetime Achievement Award for musician, businessman and philanthropist Bob Geldof, an Outstanding Contribution to Business in Britain Award for star of The Apprentice Baroness Karren Brady and the Artist of the Year award going to the recently revamped singing sensation that is Imelda May.

There remains some surprises in store however, as the final two awards, namely the Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award and the Building Britain Award, will both be announced on the night.

If that wasn’t enough of a line-up already there are also no less than five live music performances due to take place across the evening – by leading Irish artists who are making a special trip to London to join us for one incredible hooley.

Folk will meet rock when two of Ireland’s most exciting bands join forces to headline the red carpet ceremony.

Kodaline and Beoga will perform exclusively at the event.

Also on the bill is award-winning artist Damien Demspey, who has won several prestigious Irish Meteor Awards over the years – including Best Irish Male and Best Traditional Folk Award.

Country music star Lisa McHugh is also on the line-up.

Glasgow-born, to Irish parents, McHugh is famed for her pop Country and Irish music style.

Award-winner Imelda May will also treat the audience to a performance on the night.

The 40th annual Irish Post Awards takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on Thursday, November 23.

More than 1,000 people will enjoy a front row seat to all the action at the event, but many more will be able to watch on from home, as, for the first time, the hotly-anticipated ceremony will be broadcast live through Irish broadcaster TG4 and streamed online at www.irishpost.co.uk

The show starts at 9.30pm – see you there!