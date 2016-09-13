London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  News  |  Jonathan Adair, son of former loyalist leader Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair, found dead in Scotland

Jonathan Adair, son of former loyalist leader Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair, found dead in Scotland

September 13, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Jonathan Adair (Source Facebook)
Jonathan Adair (Source: Facebook)

THE son of a former loyalist leader in Northern Ireland was found dead in Scotland over the weekend.

Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to a house on Saturday, September 10 in Templehill, Troon after receiving a report of a body being found inside the property in South Ayrshire.

The man has been named in media reports as Jonathan Adair, 32 – the son of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair.

Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair with son Jonathan (Source Facebook)
Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair with son Jonathan (Source: Facebook)

Police have said that they are treating the death of the man as unexplained.

South Ayrshire Police also confirmed that a post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
The Mountainy Puck MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

CORK, IRELAND - AUGUST 22: The Wellband family of redheads attend the Irish Redhead Convention which celebrates everything to do with red hair held in the village of Crosshaven on August 21, 2015 in Cork, Ireland. Some of the events include the coronation of the Redhead King and Queen, Carrot-tossing, ginger speed-dating, best red beard, best red dog, freckle counting and a redhead parade. The Convention began as a friendly joke between redheaded siblings Joleen and Denis Cronin and also serves as a fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society raising awareness about skin cancer and melanoma. Red hair is the rarest of hair colours and accounts for just 0.6% of the global population. Ireland has the second highest per capita population of redheads at 10%, next only to Scotland at 13%. The United States is believed to have less than 2% of redheads. (Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images)

Recommended for you:
Six things we know about the ‘silent’ skin cancer redhead gene that doesn’t just effect redheads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post