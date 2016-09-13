Jonathan Adair, son of former loyalist leader Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair, found dead in Scotland

THE son of a former loyalist leader in Northern Ireland was found dead in Scotland over the weekend.
Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to a house on Saturday, September 10 in Templehill, Troon after receiving a report of a body being found inside the property in South Ayrshire.
The man has been named in media reports as Jonathan Adair, 32 – the son of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair.
Police have said that they are treating the death of the man as unexplained.
South Ayrshire Police also confirmed that a post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.
