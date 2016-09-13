London
Jonathan Adair, son of former loyalist leader Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair, found dead in Scotland

September 13, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Jonathan Adair (Source Facebook)
Jonathan Adair (Source: Facebook)

THE son of a former loyalist leader in Northern Ireland was found dead in Scotland over the weekend.

Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to a house on Saturday, September 10 in Templehill, Troon after receiving a report of a body being found inside the property in South Ayrshire.

The man has been named in media reports as Jonathan Adair, 32 – the son of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair.

Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair with son Jonathan (Source Facebook)
Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair with son Jonathan (Source: Facebook)

Police have said that they are treating the death of the man as unexplained.

South Ayrshire Police also confirmed that a post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Philip_Finnegan_Featured

