Joseph Deacy: Two men arrested over death of St Albans man in Mayo

November 15, 2017 By  Irish Post
Joseph Deacy (Image: St Colmcilles GAC)

TWO men have been arrested in connection with the death of Joseph Deacy in Co. Mayo this summer.

Mr Deacy, 21, from St Albans in Hertfordshire, was found seriously injured outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford, in the early hours of Sunday, August 13.

Mr Deacy was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital and later removed to Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later the day.

More News:

The two men were arrested this morning and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They are being questioned at garda stations in Co. Mayo and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí also searched two locations under warrant as part of their investigation.

Mr Deacy, whose grandfather hailed from Bohola, was a frequent visitor to Mayo.

A member of the St Colmcilles GAA club in St Albans, they described him as having “an amazing energy and a real lust for life”.

Irish Post
