Just add the roof – Irish cottage on sale for £13,000

Sold as seen, is how Kelly Estates and Letting Agents describes this Irish cottage currently for sale in Co. Westmeath.

On the market for just over £13,000 this property might be in need of a roof but can be restored to its former glory by the right buyer.

The derelict cottage – with one bedroom and one bathroom – sits on 0.17 Ha of land located on the Main Street in Castletown Geoghegan.

Castletown Geoghegan is 12km from Mullingar, 20km from Tullamore and a short drive from of Lough Ennell, which legend has it inspired Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire this substantial property offering tremendous potential,” agents Kelly Estates state.

“This is a rare opportunity for a discerning buyer seeking a home in a most charming location.”

Prospective buyers should note that none of the apparatus, fixtures, fittings, or services have been tested.

“Interested parties must undertake their own investigation into the working order of these items,” the sales agents added.