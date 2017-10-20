London
News

‘Just come home’ – Father’s plea for Irish schoolgirl missing for over 24 hours

October 20, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Rochelle Logue has been missing for over 24 hours.

A FATHER has made an emotional plea for his 17 year old schoolgirl daughter who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Rochelle Logue, 17 from Donegal, has been missing since Thursday morning October 19 and does not have any money or a phone with her.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Allen Logue said: “Yesterday morning, she left for school, she got the school bus into Buncrana, and called to a friend’s house where she was picking up some items.

More News:

“She said to her friend that she was going to school but she never made it.

“She’s 5’1, dark hair, blue eyes. The last thing she was wearing was a brown leather jacket and her school trousers.”

Speaking directly to his daughter, Mr Logue said: “Just come home.”

Anyone with information on Rochelle Logue’s whereabouts should contact An Garda Síochána in Buncrana. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

