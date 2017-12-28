London
News

Just hours remain for winner of Irish lotto ticket worth €500,000 to come forward

December 28, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Stock image. The winner of a €500,000 winning lotto ticket has yet to come forward. (Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie)

JUST HOURS remain for the winner of an Irish lotto ticket worth €500,000 to come forward. 

The EuroMillions Plus was won on Tuesday September 26, with the winning €7 Quick Pick ticket purchased the day before at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne Co Meath.

Normally players have 90 days in which to make a claim but the National Lottery said with the Christmas holiday period the deadline to make the claim is close of business on Thursday, December 28th.

More News:

The winning numbers for this prize are 17, 31, 37, 40, and 46.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, said today: “There is somebody out there with a EuroMillions ticket worth €500,000 so we are appealing to our players to check their tickets carefully.

“We can also confirm that the winner of the €1 million EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize from Friday 27 October has still not yet made contact.

“The winning Quick Pick ticket for the draw was sold at the Londis Attyfinlay Autocentre, Carrick on Shannon in Co Leitrim on the day of the draw.

“If you’re one of the lucky ticketholders of these tickets, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.”

featuredIrish

