Katie Taylor’s dad has called for her to retire from boxing

KATIE Taylor’s father has urged his daughter to retire from boxing just days after defending her world championship belt.

Peter Taylor retired from coaching his daughter in 2016, having guided her to Olympic gold at the London Olympics in 2012.

When asked about the success of his daughter and her defence of her world championship title, he told the Irish Daily Star: “I’d like to see her retire. I’ve said that since the Olympic Games in London, but more so now.

“She’s won the Olympic Games. She’s world champion. What else can you do? You’ve got to call time at some stage.”

Katie however, shows no signs of turning her back on the sport, having successfully defended her WBA lightweight belt on Wednesday night in London after beating American Jessica McCaskill on a unanimous decision.

A unification fight is already being discussed for next April in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The Bray native’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said that he is already making plans for the fight, adding: “Its about money, it always is.

“We have had to continuously overpay opponents – not Katie.”