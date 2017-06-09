London
‘Let’s swing into town for a few scoops’ – US star Katy Perry gets an A+ for her Irish accent

June 9, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The US singer’s great-great-grandmother was from Eyrecourt, Co. Galway. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

US singer Katy Perry was the latest to have a go at the Irish brogue when she was quizzed by Ireland’s 2FM radio presenter Eoghan McDermott.

The pop star took on the broadcaster’s challenge with enthusiasm and looked delighted to be tested on her Irish accent.

Among other things, McDermott challenged Perry to say “I’ll smack the arse off you if you don’t stop acting the mickey” and “Sure, isn’t the sun bating down? Let’s swing into town for a few scoops.”

The American celebrity’s accent wassn’t exactly perfect, but we think it could have been a lot worse.

(We’re looking at you, Russell Crowe).

Later on in the interview Eoghan McDermott, who gave the star an A+ for her Irish accent, also brought up their mutual friend Niall Horan.

Horan joined Katy at last week’s One Love Manchester benefit gig to raise money for the families of those killed in the Manchester bombing.

Katy declared her love for the Mullingar man Horan, calling him her “mate”.

She also and revealed that she was a key player in helping him on his way to stardom after she voted to put Niall through his X Factor audition when he was just 16.

Check out Katy Perry’s Irish accent attempt below…

I hear You and Rejoice

