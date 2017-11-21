Kelly Rowland’s pronunciation of Niall Horan’s name will make any Irish person cringe

THE former Destiny’s Child singer hit headlines when she introduced Niall Horan to the AMA’s last night.

While many of us know the pain of trying to sound out the pronunciation of our first names to strangers or people from different countries, I’m sure it’s an even bigger challenge for those trying to pronounce names.

Kelly Rowland was one such person who got a little confused when presenting with Kat Graham at the American Music Awards.

The singer was onstage to co-host alongside former Vampire Diaries Graham when she made the faux pas of mispronouncing Niall’s name.

She introduced the crowd to “Neil Horrin” but when the artist took to the stage, the crowd realised she actually meant Niall Horan.

Niall was in attendance to sing his hit, Slow Hands and managed to scoop the prize for Best New Artist at the ceremony.

Fans took to Twitter to clarify who exactly Kelly meant:

Did she say Neil? ?!! — Nour Garsallah (@GarsallahNour) November 20, 2017

Neil….. please stop — Ann Marie (@annbrogan10) November 20, 2017

Following the outcry of Horan’s fans, Kelly released a video of herself pronouncing the name as intended.